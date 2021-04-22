Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 271,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,209 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 100,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $74.87. 44,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,782. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52.

