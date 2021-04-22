Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.00. 1,325,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $208.33 and a one year high of $342.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

