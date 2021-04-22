Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “
Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $263.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
