Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $263.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.