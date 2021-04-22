Northern Trust Corp Sells 320 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock valued at $451,596. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH opened at $218.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $219.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.