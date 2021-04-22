Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,382 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,784.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $291.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

