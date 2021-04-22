Northern Trust Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of XFOR opened at $8.99 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

