Northern Trust Corp Has $1.28 Million Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Gaia worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

In other news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAIA stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

