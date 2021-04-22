Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.03 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

