North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,250 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.