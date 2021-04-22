North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $161.25 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

