North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

