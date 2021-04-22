North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.