North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $47,000 Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $209.50 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average of $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

