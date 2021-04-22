North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $261,000 in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

IZRL opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

