Norges Bank Takes $27.03 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 849,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $56.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

