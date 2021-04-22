Norges Bank Takes $24.40 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 580,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMN. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

