Norges Bank Makes New $24.98 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 871,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

