Norges Bank Invests $25.86 Million in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 246,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

