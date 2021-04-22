Norges Bank Invests $25.59 Million in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,000. Norges Bank owned 0.59% of NewMarket as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NewMarket by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $383.81 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $332.45 and a 52-week high of $458.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.79 and its 200 day moving average is $386.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

