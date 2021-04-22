Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.20. 8,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,324. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $150.73 and a twelve month high of $282.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.