Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $316.00

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 85238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.62. The stock has a market cap of £249.03 million and a P/E ratio of 76.75.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall bought 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

