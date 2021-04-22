Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NIU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

