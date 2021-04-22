NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. NIO has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE NIO opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $66.99.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
