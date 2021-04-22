NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. NIO has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

