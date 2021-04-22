NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $204.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

