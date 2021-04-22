Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) vs. Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Financial Analysis

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen -2.38% 22.28% 3.45% Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 3 6 0 2.67 Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nielsen currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.24%. Given Nielsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Conduent.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.50 billion 1.40 -$415.00 million $1.69 14.98 Conduent $4.47 billion 0.32 -$1.93 billion $0.62 10.90

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nielsen beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

