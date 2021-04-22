NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,455. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

