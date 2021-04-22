NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,512 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $258.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

