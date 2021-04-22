NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 5,096 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Mercury General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY opened at $65.33 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 97.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

