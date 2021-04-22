NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $736,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,267,000.

IWS opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

