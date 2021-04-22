NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $661,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

