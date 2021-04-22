NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after buying an additional 398,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,114,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLGT stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $189.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

