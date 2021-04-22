NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $608,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $124.16 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $130.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.