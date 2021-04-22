NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 816 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

