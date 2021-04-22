NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NREF opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on NREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.