Newmont (NGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

Get Newmont alerts:

TSE:NGT opened at C$83.59 on Thursday. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.76 and a one year high of C$96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$66.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.703 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.