Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

