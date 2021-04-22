New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

