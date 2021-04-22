New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.68. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 153,484 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $360,919,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.