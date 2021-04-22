New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Boosted by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,101.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $16.45 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.