Neutrino USD Reaches Market Cap of $245.62 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $245.62 million and $28.74 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00274300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.50 or 0.01041749 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00697270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.50 or 0.99594475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 247,283,360 coins and its circulating supply is 247,282,808 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

