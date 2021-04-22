NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

