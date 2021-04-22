Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $560.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $550.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $583.29.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

