Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $600.00. The stock had previously closed at $549.57, but opened at $505.65. Netflix shares last traded at $509.28, with a volume of 233,141 shares trading hands.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.29.
In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
