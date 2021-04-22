Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $41.48 on Wednesday, reaching $508.09. 960,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average of $520.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.88.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

