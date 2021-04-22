NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.