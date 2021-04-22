Nepsis Inc. Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 75.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 5.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RNR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,539. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.88.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

