Nepsis Inc. Acquires 24,652 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Baozun comprises approximately 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.35% of Baozun worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after buying an additional 1,174,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 2,835,993.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 425,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,114. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.