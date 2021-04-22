Needham & Company LLC Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $245.25 on Monday. Square has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day moving average of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 389.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $674,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 8.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Square by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.