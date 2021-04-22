Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,124.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Well by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.