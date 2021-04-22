Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.55 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and $1.44 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00021088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,494,759 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

